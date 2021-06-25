Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS): Price Now Near $205.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, UPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.06 (0.52%) from the hour prior. UPS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Moving Average#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Transportation#101st#Ups S Technical Outlook#The Daily Chart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW): Price Now Near $92.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CHRW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Waters Corp (WAT): Price Up $1.26 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

Currently, WAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WAT has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Avantor Inc (AVTR): Price Now Near $35.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, AVTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. AVTR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on AVTR; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK): Price Down $-0.79 (-0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

Currently, VRSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VRSK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Down $-0.34 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.29 (0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.29 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Up $0.21 (3.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SMFG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH): Price Now Near $278.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Duke Realty Corp (DRE): Price Now Near $49.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, DRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.65%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DRE has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Aegon Nv (AEG): Price Up $0.19 (4.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

Currently, AEG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AEG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP): Price Up $2.17 (1.54)% Over Past Day, Up $0.86 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MCHP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MCHP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MCHP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pultegroup Inc (PHM): Price Now Near $53.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dte Energy Co (DTE): Price Now Near $114.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, DTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Down $-0.68 (-0.9)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-0.58)% Over Past Hour

Currently, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Valero Energy Corp (VLO): Price Now Near $70.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VLO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS): Price Now Near $17.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, VIPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VIPS has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX): Price Down $-0.76 (-1.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.63 (1.09)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, SFIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.63 (1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SFIX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Electronic Arts Inc (EA): Price Now Near $141.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, EA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Down $-2.13 (-5.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.47 (1.21)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (1.21%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row XPEV has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Price Now Near $25.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LBTYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Price Down $-0.67 (-0.3)% Over Past Day, Up $1.78 (0.79)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, STZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.78 (0.79%) from the hour prior. STZ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy