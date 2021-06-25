Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP): Price Down $-0.56 (-1.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour
At the time of this writing, MMP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MMP has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com