Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP): Price Down $-0.56 (-1.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG likely to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. On top of that, Cheniere Partners' cost-containment efforts are admirable. Reduced operating and maintenance costs are boosting its bottom line. Overall, with the gradual reopening of economies due to the massive rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the demand for LNG fuel is ramping up. Thus, having ownership interests in five operational liquefaction Trains and with Train 6 likely to be operational by the first half of 2022, the partnership is well-poised to capitalize on the growing LNG demand.”