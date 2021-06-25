CARRIER GLOBAL Corp (CARR): Price Now Near $46.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.