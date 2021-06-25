CARRIER GLOBAL Corp (CARR): Price Now Near $46.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, CARR (Get Ratings)'s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren't showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.