Cms Energy Corp (CMS): Price Now Near $59.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, CMS (Get Ratings)'s price is up $0.16 (0.27%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CMS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.