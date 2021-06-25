Phillips 66 (PSX): Price Now Near $89.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, PSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PSX has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com