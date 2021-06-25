Hasbro Inc (HAS): Price Now Near $93.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, HAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HAS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com