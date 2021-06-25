Cancel
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC): Price Now Near $37.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, SC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
