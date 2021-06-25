Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. ELS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ELS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com