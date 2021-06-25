Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American Tower Corp (AMT): Price Now Near $264.92; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, AMT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amt#Price Action#American Tower Corp#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Amt#Technical Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cloudflare Inc (NET): Price Now Near $107.16; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, NET (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NET has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Entegris Inc (ENTG): Price Now Near $119.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ENTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ENTG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Teradata Corp (TDC): Price Up $0.26 (0.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.5)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TDC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

EQT Corp (EQT): Price Now Near $21.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EQT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.39 (-1.78%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EQT has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EQT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): Price Now Near $16.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CNHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. CNHI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Service Corp International (SCI): Price Up $0.71 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SCI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SCI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Xpeng Inc (XPEV): Price Now Near $44.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, XPEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL): Price Now Near $317.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EL has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

TAL Education Group (TAL): Price Now Near $23.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, TAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Aerospace & Defenseetfdailynews.com

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM): Price Now Near $33.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HWM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-1.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HWM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW): Price Now Near $373; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, PANW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.38 (0.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS): Price Now Near $189.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SWKS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Now Near $164.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.18 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EXR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Amdocs Ltd (DOX): Price Now Near $77.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, DOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Linde Plc (LIN): Price Now Near $290.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, LIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.12 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LIN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH): Price Now Near $68.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, CTSH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTSH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY): Price Now Near $32.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, OXY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. OXY has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on OXY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Lemonade Inc (LMND): Price Now Near $108.99; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LMND (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LMND has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Hershey Co (HSY): Price Now Near $173.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, HSY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row HSY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy