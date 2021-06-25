Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CNX Resources Corp (CNX): Price Now Near $14.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, CNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.82%) from the hour prior. CNX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CNX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Cnx Resources#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Petroleum And Natural Gas#Technical Outlook#Cnx Resources Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tudor Pickering Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $39.56

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Up $0.21 (3.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SMFG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK): Price Down $-0.79 (-0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

Currently, VRSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VRSK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Waters Corp (WAT): Price Up $1.26 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

Currently, WAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WAT has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Down $-0.34 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.29 (0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.29 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Braskem Sa (BAK): Price Now Near $22.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, BAK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BAK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Avantor Inc (AVTR): Price Now Near $35.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, AVTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. AVTR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on AVTR; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH): Price Now Near $278.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Renewable Energy Trying To Close In On Key Technical Benchmark

In a welcome move, Renewable Energy (REGI) saw its Relative Strength Rating rise from 69 to 74 on Friday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies market leadership with a...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dte Energy Co (DTE): Price Now Near $114.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, DTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Aegon Nv (AEG): Price Up $0.19 (4.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

Currently, AEG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AEG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pultegroup Inc (PHM): Price Now Near $53.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP): Price Up $2.17 (1.54)% Over Past Day, Up $0.86 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MCHP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MCHP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MCHP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Dominion Energy Inc (D): Price Down $-0.68 (-0.9)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-0.58)% Over Past Hour

Currently, D (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as D has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
StocksZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Diamondback Energy (FANG)

FANG - Free Report) is benefiting from rising oil prices and demand. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to see double digit revenue growth in both 2021 and 2022. Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company (or "E&P") headquartered in Midland Texas. It has a market cap of $15.9 billion and produces in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Valero Energy Corp (VLO): Price Now Near $70.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VLO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS): Price Now Near $17.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, VIPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VIPS has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy