CNX Resources Corp (CNX): Price Now Near $14.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.