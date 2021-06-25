CNX Resources Corp (CNX): Price Now Near $14.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, CNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.82%) from the hour prior. CNX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CNX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com