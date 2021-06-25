Blackstone Group Inc (BX): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-0.26)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.