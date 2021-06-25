Lake County Authorities Seeking Suspect in Beach Park Shooting

Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (6-25-21) (Beach Park, IL) One person was injured after gunfire erupted in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, to the 10-thousand block of West Waldo Avenue. On scene they discovered a 20-year-old Beach Park man that had been struck in the arm by a bullet. The victim told officials he was sitting in his vehicle outside of his home when someone approached and began shooting….that suspect then fled the scene. The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening. Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Officials.