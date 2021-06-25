Police Make Arrest in Shooting of Yakima Couple

Yakima Police are hoping to identify a man's body found in Lake Aspen on Sunday. Officers were called to the Yakima lake at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for the body found by people fishing at the east end of the lake near the shoreline. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for about a week. No foul play is suspected in the death but police want to identify the man. Police describe the man as a white male who was 5'8 to 6 feet tall and weighed about 150 pounds. The man was 30 to 40-years-old with short brown hair, goatee, wearing a blue tank top, tan cargo shorts, a black knee brace (right knee), and white ankle socks (no shoes or wallet). The male has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a Viking head with helmet and on his left shoulder of a skull and grim reaper type image.