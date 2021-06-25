Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Police Make Arrest in Shooting of Yakima Couple

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man and the injury of his wife. The two were shot by gang members on June 10 in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue even though they had nothing to do with gangs and were in the area to look at a home.

newstalkkit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gangs#Gang Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Trying to Identify Body Found Sunday

Yakima Police are hoping to identify a man's body found in Lake Aspen on Sunday. Officers were called to the Yakima lake at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for the body found by people fishing at the east end of the lake near the shoreline. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for about a week. No foul play is suspected in the death but police want to identify the man. Police describe the man as a white male who was 5'8 to 6 feet tall and weighed about 150 pounds. The man was 30 to 40-years-old with short brown hair, goatee, wearing a blue tank top, tan cargo shorts, a black knee brace (right knee), and white ankle socks (no shoes or wallet). The male has a tattoo on his right shoulder of a Viking head with helmet and on his left shoulder of a skull and grim reaper type image.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Operation Dry Boat This Weekend on Yakima Waters

The holiday weekend is around the corner and many people will be looking to cool off by going to area lakes rivers and streams. Authorities are concerned that someone will drown if they're not wearing a life preserver. If you need a life preserver you can borrow one from the Yakima Fire Department. The life jackets are available at two locations: Yakima Fire Department Fire Station 93, 511 N. 40th Avenue; and Yakima Fire Department Fire Station 92, 7707 Tieton Drive.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Hoping You Can Help Solve Unsolved Murders

The Yakima Police Department has a lot of unsolved murders on the books and they're hoping a new addition to the department's web page will help generate tips. The Department has created an interactive map at yakimapolice.org with dots showing the location of 32 unsolved murders or cold cases over the last 10 years that the department wants to solve and clear from the books. They also want to give families closure.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Man Shoots Burglar Found in Yakima Home

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported Thursday. Capt. Jay Seely says officers were called to 207 East N Street at about 7:47 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a woman that there was a burglar in her daughter's bedroom. A press release says the woman told police her boyfriend was armed with a pistol and was confronting the burglar inside the home. Capt. Seely says the 911 dispatcher heard someone yell and then shots were fired.
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

ATF Offers Reward For Information on Sunnyside Burglary

A cash reward is being offered by federal authorities to find the person or people responsible for burglarizing and stealing firearms at the Ace Hardware store in Sunnyside on June 6. The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF. Authorities say suspect...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Reward and Go Fund Me Campaign Created To Find Shooters

A Go Fund Me campaign currently has $35,000 and growing for a Yakima family who is dealing with the loss of two family members who were shot by local gangs. Yakima Police say two people shot on June 10th in Yakima had nothing to do with gangs and were in the area where they were shot to look at a home.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Authorities Warn of Paddleboarding Without a Life Preserver

A harsh reminder about the importance of wearing a life jacket if you are paddle boarding. Officials from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say they recovered the body of a 31-year-old man from Renton who drowned in Bumping Lake on Friday. The man fell off his board near the boat launch and according to a news release because of the lack of reception for cellular service in the Bumping Lake area, the reporting person had to travel to an emergency phone to call for help. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Rescue Unit and Yakima County Fire District 14 responded. When they arrived they searched for the man but suspended the search Friday night because of the lack of light. The search started again on Saturday morning. Emergency personnel searched the area for about 3 hours before the man's body was located on Saturday. The Paddle board was recovered. Authorities say the man, who hasn't been identified, wasn't tethered to the board and was not wearing a life preserver.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Your Chance to Help K9 Officers That Help You

This Saturday will go to the dogs. K9's working for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and The Yakima Police Department and you can help. Everyone living in the Yakima Valley has a chance to support K-9 Officers who work for the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. The event is called "Kome Out For K9's." It's set to happen Saturday, June 26 at Tailgaters in Selah from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Comments / 2

Community Policy