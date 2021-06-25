BRIAN SETZER To Release ‘Gotta Have The Rumble’ Album On August 27th!

Singer-songwriter LP, who has more than two billion streams to her name and a devout global fan following, announced today that her highly anticipated sixth album CHURCHES will be released on October 8th via SOTA Records. LP also revealed the album cover art, its 15-song track listing, and her new single “Goodbye” (the “Goodbye” video will be released July 9). The lush and captivating Churches was executive produced by Mike Del Rio (Kylie Minogue, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey). In addition to tracks produced by Del Rio, Churches includes production by Nate Campany (Tove Lo, K.Flay, Christina Aguillera) and Kyle Shearer (Becky G, Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepsen) – collectively known as Valley Girl; Lars Stalfors (Health, Local Natives, Cold War Kids); two-time Grammy winner Dan Wilson (Adele, Pink, Leon Bridges, James Bay); Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sky Ferreira); and Isabella Machine Summers (Florence + The Machine). The album was mastered by multi-Grammy winner Emily Lazar (HAIM, Maggie Rogers, The Killers, Vampire Weekend, Coldplay). Digital, vinyl, CD and special t-shirt bundle album pre-orders are available now at https://lp.lnk.to/Churches.