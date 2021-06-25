Cancel
BRIAN SETZER To Release ‘Gotta Have The Rumble’ Album On August 27th!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIAN SETZER will release GOTTA HAVE THE RUMBLE, his first solo album in 7 years, August 27 on Surfdog Records physically (CD) and digitally, with the vinyl out this fall (TBA). Today (June 25), the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy award-winner shared the first single/video, “Checkered Flag,” off the 11-track all-original album. Watch the animated music video depicting a classic hot rod race created by graphic artist Juan Pinto here and listen to the song here. Pre-save and pre-add the album here.

www.iconvsicon.com
