BRIAN SETZER To Release ‘Gotta Have The Rumble’ Album On August 27th!
BRIAN SETZER will release GOTTA HAVE THE RUMBLE, his first solo album in 7 years, August 27 on Surfdog Records physically (CD) and digitally, with the vinyl out this fall (TBA). Today (June 25), the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy award-winner shared the first single/video, "Checkered Flag," off the 11-track all-original album. Watch the animated music video depicting a classic hot rod race created by graphic artist Juan Pinto here and listen to the song here. Pre-save and pre-add the album here.