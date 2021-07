Wimbledon will continue with Round 2 on Wednesday with some more Men’s and Women’s singles from London. Yesterday was a tough day with the conditions, Serena Williams being forced to retire from her match when she slipped on the wet grass. There have been some other players complaining about the conditions which is why Round 2 was delayed. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are still playing and we’ll keep you updated when their matches are on.