Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s tough to say how the Galaxy A32 5G compares to the competition because it doesn’t have much yet. It’s among the least expensive 5G phones you’ll find anywhere. Its closest competition at the moment is the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which is a little more expensive at $299 but offers some worthwhile hardware upgrades, like a nicer screen, a bit better camera performance, and faster charging. It’s a nicer phone in a lot of ways, but it’s only slated for two years of security updates.

www.techspot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TechSpot

TechSpot

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#5g#The Galaxy A32 5g#Amoled#Samsung Galaxy A32 5g#Notebookcheck#Xda Developers#Sammobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Best Android phones in 2021 so far

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best phones money can buy. We’ve also got a list of the best iPhones in case Android isn’t your preferred operating system. Our list includes some of the best Samsung Galaxy phones and many other devices from other manufacturers who stand out with their high quality software, hardware, camera and excellent performance.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 360-degree video gives us an even clearer look

At this point we've seen just about every angle of Samsung's upcoming (in August) Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G but we don't mind another, even more detailed, leak. The latest visuals come from Evan Blass and they're the best kind - 360 degree videos of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in all four colors - Gold, Olive Green, Black and Purple.
ElectronicsZDNet

Best smartwatch for Android users in 2021: Google's watch isn't your only solution

Google rolled out Android Wear, now called Wear OS, in 2014, with Samsung, LG, and Motorola the first companies to offer an official Google experience on your wrist. Samsung branched off into Tizen OS for many years, but as we just saw at Google I/O in 2021, Samsung and Google are partnering back up to release watches that share the best of both companies.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A32: One of these offers better value

Samsung has launched dozens of mid-range smartphones over the past few months, and among those phones are the Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy M32. The Galaxy A32 made it to the market in February 2021. The Galaxy M32, which is a slightly modified version of the Galaxy A32, was launched in India last week. If you are having a hard time choosing one phone over the other, our comparison article should help you decide.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung’s first Snapdragon 778G phone could be the Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung has launched multiple mid-range smartphones over the past few months, and it turns out, the company isn’t done with them yet. The South Korean smartphone giant appears to be working on one more mid-range device that hasn’t been made official, and it could be launched later this year. A...
TechnologySamMobile

SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: Get your hands on a Galaxy A32 5G!

The latest SamMobile Weekly Giveaway gives you an opportunity to win a great new affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung. We’re giving away the Galaxy A32 5G, a solid mid-ranger with support for the next-gen network standard. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. Its...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Samsung Could Use a Snapdragon 888 in Its Upcoming Mid-Range Galaxy M52 5G, According to Fresh Leak

For the longest time, flagship chipsets like the Snapdragon 888 and the ones before it were reserved only for the premium smartphones and those that commanded a competitive pricing while retaining other high-end features, like the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung could change that with the launch of the upcoming Galaxy M52 5G, which could be the Korean giant’s first mid-ranger to tout a flagship SoC.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Galaxy A42 5G review: Sensible, not sensational

There have been a slew of budget and mid-range phones released with 5G support in the last year, and the $400 Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is one such device. It sits in between Samsung's A32 5G, and the almost-flagship A52 5G. This means there are some compromises, such as the screen's 60Hz refresh rate, but the phone does excel in areas like performance and battery life. You can expect quality software support as well as a pleasant and responsive UI, though the amount of bloatware included with this phone borders on ridiculous. The A42 is also in a weird place between two other mid-tier devices, both of which are arguably a better deal.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Our Sony Xperia 1 III video review is out

Denis Thomas, 17 hours agoYes I did. Did you read the review about the Samsung Galaxy s21 5G? They trash it. As usual, Sony fans have to bring in Samsung whenever they want to defend Xperia phones. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. vV5. "You can have the screen in either 4K...
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Anritsu and Samsung Extend Collaboration to 5G Release 16

Article By : Anritsu Corp. Anritsu and Samsung have extended their collaboration to deliver the latest 5G Release 16 technology. Anritsu Corp. has successfully verified a number of key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business latest 5G Exynos Modem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy