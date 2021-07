Martha Lyn Hooper Reno, 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in a Chattanooga hospital. She was born to Earl and Billie Jenkins Hooper in Georgetown, in 1944. She was their miracle child, and her grandpa and grandma Walter and Annie Cofer Jenkins proclaimed her to be the “most beautiful baby in the world,” while inviting people outside of Speck Hospital in Cleveland to come and see her.