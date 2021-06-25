Premiering: New Music Video from Shay Martin Lovette // New to Rotation: Paul Benjaman, Hello June, Rosali, Moviola, Van Plating & more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising Country-Latin duo, Kat & Alex released the music video for “You and the Radio,” today. Directed by Doltyn Snedden and filmed around the Kelso Sand Dunes in the Mojave Desert, the video amplifies the fun-loving nature of the song, providing a visual to the feeling of driving down the highway with someone you love in the passenger’s seat, singing as loud as you can with the volume of the radio as high as it can go.