Premiering: New Music Video from Shay Martin Lovette // New to Rotation: Paul Benjaman, Hello June, Rosali, Moviola, Van Plating & more
Today, The Alt-Country Show premieres the scenic, DIY music video for “Parkway Bound.” The song can be found on North Carolina artist, Shay Martin Lovette’s sophomore release, Scatter & Gather. The album dropped on May 14th and is produced by Joseph Terrell of Mipso. Beautiful arrangements showcase Lovette’s crisp vocals and punctuate his songwriting.www.btrtoday.com