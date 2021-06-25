Cancel
Premiering: New Music Video from Shay Martin Lovette // New to Rotation: Paul Benjaman, Hello June, Rosali, Moviola, Van Plating & more

Cover picture for the articleToday, The Alt-Country Show premieres the scenic, DIY music video for “Parkway Bound.” The song can be found on North Carolina artist, Shay Martin Lovette’s sophomore release, Scatter & Gather. The album dropped on May 14th and is produced by Joseph Terrell of Mipso. Beautiful arrangements showcase Lovette’s crisp vocals and punctuate his songwriting.

Time No Changes is the new release from guitarist Chris Schlarb and percussionist Chad Taylor. Featuring Taylor on drums and mbira and Schlarb on acoustic guitar and keyboards, the album recalls the work of Sandy Bull and Billy Higgins while offering something that is unique to this new recording. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.

