Jenn Champion + Oyster Kids are sharing “Push,” a new single from their Love Nobody EP, available today, June 29th, 2021 on all DSPs worldwide from Hardly Art. Champion says of the single, “‘Push’ is about the imagined love we have with strangers in dance clubs. It’s a lo-fi new wave song that captures the moment of feeling both so good and so consumed, being crushed out on a dance floor. Where the music is loud and you have immediate sexual eye contact. Like invisible hands pushing you together. A song for that moment of lust and the unknown.”