Call it a comeback if you'd like. Pretty much everyone and their mother was listening to Limp Bizkit in the late 90's and early 2000's. Whether you were doing it all for the Nookie or just Rollin', Limp Bizkit was everywhere from radio to television. That fame can spell disaster and it did for Limp Bizkit. Band members left, records bombed and even worse, fans revolted. By 2005, Limp Bizkit was a punchline instead of a headline. For most of the last decade, Limp Bizkit has been off the road and out of sight. Perhaps the pandemic has inspired the band to give it another go.