Had enough of soulless sports bars? Try one of these dives if you’re looking for a shot of Jack and an ice-cold Coors Banquet—and a whole lot of character. Denver may have lost one of its most legendary bars when El Chapultepec shut down last year. But even if you can’t get a longneck with a side of jazz anymore, there are still plenty of quality dives within walking distance of Coors Field. (If you’re willing to go a little farther afield, visit our guide to the city’s best dive bars.) Before the first pitch—or after the final out—throw back a few at any of these delightfully divey Mile High City watering holes.