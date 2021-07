Every anime fan has once searched for Fairytale to come for a season 10. An end isn’t always the same as a fresh start. The ninth season of Fairy Tale ended in 2019, even though it was billed as the final season. The Manga Fans were looking forward to a Fairy Tale Season 10. But unfortunately, there is no season 10. In the year 2009, the Fairy Tail show premiered. Manga fans have shown a lot of love and support for the series throughout the years. The anime series was directed by Shinji. Fairy Tale Season 10 may still have a shot as one of the longest-running anime series, which viewers can’t get out of their heads.