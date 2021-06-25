Dream Bachelorette Bashes: These Party Destinations Are Located Near Some of Your Favorite National Parks

You live your life in the shadow of tall buildings, bustling traffic, buzzy bars, crowded sidewalks, fine dining, galleries, coffee shops and all the other things you love about the city where you live. That’s why you want to gather your besties for a bridesmaid soiree with a different rhythm. You’ve been thinking about some of those bucket list national parks as an antidote for all that urbanity you enjoy every day. Out there, beneath a full moon, surrounded by soaring rock cliffs, proud mountains, piney forests or expansive deserts, something slower and more meaningful might unfold. You might even have the time for a proper conversation as you hike a trail, ride a horse, or sip coffee together on a spacious porch while watching the sun rise. When’s the last time you saw the sunrise? That’s the point. Below, we’ve tested a couple of bachelorette getaway spots near two of the nation’s best national parks.