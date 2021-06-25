Byron Ommen
Byron Ommen, 80, of Roodhouse died at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall on Wednesday night June 23, 2021. Married for 53 years to Carolyn (Combs) Ommen, she survives. Also surviving are their children: Tony (Nikki) Ommen of Bolingbrook, a daughter: Shelly (Gary) Ruyle of Carrollton, 4 grandchildren: Logan, Ashely and Emily Ommen of Bolingbrook, Cody Reif of Roodhouse, 3 sisters: Wilma (the late Robert) Miller of Lincoln, Lucille (the late Dean) Hannel of Jacksonville, and Sharon (John) Tarvin of Bloomington.www.advantagenews.com