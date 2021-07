Looking over the lounge chairs on Celebrity Edge’s Resort Deck, it feels just like any other sea day. After three days onboard this first cruise from the U.S. in 15 months, travelers have fallen back into routine. For some, this means enjoying the ocean breezes at the midship pool on Deck 14 or the lawn games at the Rooftop Garden on Deck 16 aft. For others, this entails learning more about dolphins or pirates at one of Celebrity’s Beyond the Podium lectures in the main theater.