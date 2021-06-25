Cancel
Maren Morris Co-Wrote Toby Keith’s New Song

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToby Keith released his new single “Old School” today (6/25), and the song’s credits have some familiar names on it. Written by Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, and Brett Tyler and co-produced by Keith, “Old School” celebrates “small town sticking around.”. Toby said of the new tune, “When I first heard...

News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Tayla Lynn Debuts First Solo Project: Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of the Queen of Country, Loretta Lynn, is officially releasing her first solo project Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn after a soft release last month via her website www.taylalynn.com. A tribute to her illustrious grandmother, Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn features Tayla Lynn singing...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sounds Like Nashville’s 10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Though we’re only seven months in to 2021, some of country music’s best albums have already made themselves known. On this multi-generational list, you’ll find genre-bending artists carving out their own spaces in the expansive landscape of country music. Carrie Underwood’s debut gospel album My Savior is just as stunning as Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram’s acoustic The Marfa Tapes, while Miko Marks and Allison Russell breathe new life into the genre with their stunning albums Our Country and Outside Child, respectively. Legends Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson sit alongside the new generation of stars including Thomas Rhett, Jimmie Allen and Carly Pearce, all of whom put out excellent work this year.
MusicPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Every Patriotic American Will Love Toby Keith’s New Song ‘Happy Birthday America’

Toby Keith released a brand new song that he wrote by himself called 'Happy Birthday America' and it is good. Real good. I mean, it is no surprise that Toby Keith wrote a song called 'Happy Birthday America', with songs like 'American Soldier', 'American Ride', 'Made In America' and 'Angry American'. Everyone in country music knows that Toby is a very patriotic guy and always stands up for the United States.
Musicnewsmemory.com

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne join Miley Cyrus for Pride Month concert

After months of livestreams and limited- capacity audiences, the pews at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium filled to capacity for a sparkled, sweaty night celebrating Pride Month with Miley Cyrus. And if you weren’t one of the few lucky thousand who scored a free ticket to the show, that’s OK. You...
Musicwivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Maren Morris & Restless Road

The visualizer for Joy Oladokun’s new collaboration with Maren Morris, called “Bigger Man,” has been released. The song is from Joy's major label debut, called in defense of my own happiness, and will also be featured on her new deluxe record, in defense of my own happiness (complete), due out next Friday (July 9th).
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Fresh Track: Toby Keith ‘Old School’ [POLL]

Wow a new song from Toby Keith. It has been awhile. But look for more new music this week from Toby including a song called 'Happy Birthday America', just in time for the 4th. The song isn't new, just Toby's recording is new. Song was actual written many years ago, by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris and Brett Tyler. A feel good summer song. Timely after the past 15 months.
Celebrities995qyk.com

Maren Morris: ‘I Need Some Vitamin D’

Unlike many of her peers, Maren Morris isn’t touring in 2021. But she does enjoy being outside and doing more now that the pandemic has subsided. Maren recently told us, “What I love most about summertime is just being outside. Through the pandemic, we’ve all been so cooped up, so I’m excited to go and sit on a nice patio, have a drink. Maybe watch some fireworks for Fourth of July this year.”
Musickicks96.com

Maren Morris and The Highwomen Put Their Spin on a Lady Gaga Track

The Highwomen supergroup, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires give a new country-rock interpretation of Lady Gaga's "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)." The girls paired with fellow female singer-songwriters Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer for this radical cover. The Highwomen's Gaga cover is part of larger compilation...
MusicPosted by
Beach Radio

Top 10 Keith Whitley Songs

Keith Whitley crammed a lot into his short life. In the less than four years between the release of his freshman record, L.A. to Miami, and his untimely death in 1989 from alcohol poisoning, Whitley managed to release two albums, an EP and 12 singles. Two more studio albums and several additional singles followed after he passed away.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Chainsmokers, Maren Morris Confirmed for State Fair Grandstand

The Minnesota State Fair has revealed its Grandstand Stage lineup for this year's get-together. The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed which acts will be headlining its Grandstand Stage each night of this year's 12-day run. Highlights include Mix 94.9 acts The Chainsmokers and Maren Morris. Here's the full lineup:. Miranda...
Prior Lake, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
Georgia StatePosted by
EDNPub

Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris to perform at inaugural ‘Feeding Nashville’ benefit concert

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley, along with the Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan and wife Taylin are hosting a live benefit concert in support of their joint non-profit, Feeding Nashville. The concert will take place on Aug. 3 at the brand new FirstBank Amphitheater, marking the inaugural event of the venue. Together: Feeding Nashville will feature Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and more special guests to be revealed.
Family Relationshipscountryfancast.com

Toby Keith’s Family Journey (Video)

Enjoy watching Toby Keith's family journey video as he found true love and raised 3 children and has 4 grand kids . . . Toby Keith‘s family has expanded to a lovely wife, 3 children and 4 grand kids. The country music star is now 60 years old (born July 8, 1961) and has released nineteen studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five compilation albums over the span of his successful country music career. Watch the Toby Keith Family journey video and see more photos and details below.
MusicPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Toby Keith’s 10 Best Songs Prove He’s Country, Bro

Narrowing down Toby Keith's Top 10 songs is no easy job. He's been able to effectively cover a variety of topics since debuting in 1993. Fifty-eight-year-old Keith can be a rabble-rouser, a balladeer or a good-time partier depending on which tune you choose. Plus, he's written at least two of the all-time greatest patriotic songs. Very few artists can claim hits over such a long stretch of time, though.
MusicBillboard

Makin' Tracks: Brantley Gilbert Enlists HARDY, Toby Keith for 'Worst Country Song' Parody

Barely a week later, a staffer at a rival firm groused — not in jest — that the recording was appropriately named. Gilbert was less than impressed with the feedback. "It's kind of hard to criticize it," he noted. "What are you going to say? 'That's the worst song I've ever heard?' Did you read the title? If somebody hates it, that doesn't really bother me. I mean, you know, we're on the same page."
MusicRegister Citizen

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Toby Keith's 'Happy Birthday America' Bemoans Both Democrats and Republicans

A brand-new song by country music superstar Toby Keith titled "Happy Birthday America" likely carries expectations of either unabashed pandering or unapologetic patriotism, depending on your political biases. Yet just as "Okie From Muskogee" didn't necessarily mirror Merle Haggard's core values for decades to come, pro-war lyrics from nearly 20 years ago about the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist (from "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)") don't mean that Keith's songs about truth, justice and the American way will always fit in a partisan box.

