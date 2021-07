Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles addressed the possibility of retiring from the sport. Prolific gymnast and all around icon Simone Biles, the first female to win seven U.S. Gymnastics Championship titles, might be hanging up her leotards soon. The most decorated American gymnast, 24, addressed the possibility of retiring after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in a new cover interview with Glamour published on June 15, revealing that she’s excited to see what else the world has to offer off of the gym mat.