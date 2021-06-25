Alzheimer's Association

Clin Proteomics. 2021 Jun 28;18(1):17. doi: 10.1186/s12014-021-09320-2. BACKGROUND: A practical strategy to discover proteins specific to Alzheimer’s dementia (AD) may be to compare the plasma peptides and proteins from patients with dementia to normal controls and patients with neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis or other diseases. The aim was a proof of principle for a method to discover proteins and/or peptides of plasma that show greater observation frequency and/or precursor intensity in AD. The endogenous tryptic peptides of Alzheimer’s were compared to normals, multiple sclerosis, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, female normal, sepsis, ICU Control, heart attack, along with their institution-matched controls, and normal samples collected directly onto ice.