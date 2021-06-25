Two men arrested after returning to Lincoln apartment they had burglarized, police say

Lincoln police arrested a city resident and an Iowa man Thursday after they returned to the same apartment they'd burglarized earlier in the day, according to authorities. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday about a break-in at an apartment near 27th Street and Woods Boulevard. Residents told officers two men with a long gun had forced their way in and left with an Xbox, jewelry, a speaker and around $400.