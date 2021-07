It hasn’t been long since The CW’s long-running series Supernatural ended its 15 season-run, leaving an emotional Jesen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The loss of the show has seemingly left a hole in the hearts of fans and stars alike, which Ackles is now filling with a new prequel spin-off called The Winchesters, which he will be narrating and producing with his wife, Danneel Harris. While this is great news for people who love the series, Padalecki was seemingly left out of the loop. But after some seriously gut-wrenching tweets where he called out those who failed to inform him of the spin-off, he has asked fans to calm down just a bit.