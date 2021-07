Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business once again in Game 2 with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But, as per Book, the job’s not finished. After dropping an impressive 31-piece in just his second NBA Finals appearance, the two-time All-Star said after the game his team isn’t taking their feet off the pedal as they head to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3.