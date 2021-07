The Legislature has recently passed S.13, establishing a task force to study and implement updates to weighting factors in Vermont’s education funding formula. The task force will use a study commissioned by the Vermont Legislature, and completed by Dr. Tammy Kolbe, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont, which contains some very specific recommendations for how to address the issue of inequity, as the basis for its work. It is important to note the recommendations of the study do not add any funding from either state or local sources, they simply reallocate the same pot of money so that local tax rates become more equitable.