Video Games

The Sims 4 Launching Sims Sessions In-Game Music Event

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sims 4 has never shied away from trying new things so players can have a good time. This time, they’re having an in-game music festival called the Sims Sessions from June 29 to July 7. Players can expect Bebe Rexha to return and perform in Simlish, along with lead singer of Glass Animals, Dave Bayley, and singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun.

www.player.one
Bebe Rexha
#Music Festival#Game Music#The Sims 4#The Sims Sessions#Glass Animals#Tiktok#Simlishsessions#Ea
