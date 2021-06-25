Cancel
Technology

Why AI Might Train Your Self-Driving Car

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-driving cars need teachers too, and artificial intelligence (AI) can efficiently teach those vehicles to avoid accidents—probably better than people. One of the best ways to send cars to Driver’s Ed is by using artificial intelligence. Tesla recently unveiled its new supercomputer that will be used to train the neural nets powering Tesla’s Autopilot and upcoming self-driving AI. And as cars become more autonomous, it turns out that they need a lot of training.

#Robot Cars#Self Driving Cars#Tesla Cars#Pathmind#Gm#Chrysler#Ai
