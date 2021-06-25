Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

USS Iowa Submarine Will Be Fifth Navy Vessel Named After Iowa

By Bob James
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*Note: The photo above is of the USS Tucson submarine at work in 2010. The USS Iowa is still under construction. The state of Iowa is getting its 5th all-time member of the U.S. Navy, though only two were ever in service, according to the new submarine's website. The USS Iowa (SSN 797) submarine is currently under construction. It's going to be one amazing vessel. This weekend, five future sailors of the submarine's crew are in Cedar Rapids.

kdat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Iowa#Attack Submarine#The Uss Iowa#The U S Navy#News Now#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
World War II
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The “State-Shaped” Item Most Loved by Iowans

Believe it or not, it doesn't relate to corn, although I guess such a thing could be made out of corn. A new survey asked the craftier among us a question: what unique item shaped like your state is your favorite? Simply Codes did the survey and it wasn't a very long article, getting right to the point of each state's most unique "state-shaped product".
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

As Drought Worsens, Heavy Rain is Possible Today in Iowa

R-A-I-N. That four-letter word hasn't been used much this summer, but we may get some well overdue precipitation today. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says:. Severe weather potential ramps up by later this afternoon and evening with large hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes possible! Heavy rain may lead to a threat of flash floods in parts of southern Iowa.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Bill Outlaws Requiring Permits for Kids’ Businesses

In 2011, a bunch of fun-haters who apparently don't like refreshment on a hot day or having their lawn mowed for them, shut down a lemonade stand run by kids during RAGBRAI's visit to Coralville. They reportedly did so because the kids didn't have a "license" or "permit" to run the temporary business. It's happened countless other times, but that incident was singled out by Radio Iowa in reporting on the Youth Entrepreneurship Act that has now gone into effect. The Iowa Senate gave it unanimous approval and the House passed it by a large margin.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

A Mobile 9/11 Memorial Exhibit is Coming to Iowa Today

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will be making a stop in Iowa this week, and it's something you won't want to miss. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was started by the family of a firefighter that lost his life back in 2001. According to the foundation's website, Stephen Siller died "after strapping 60 lbs. of gear to his back and rushing on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers." Stephen is one of the many fallen heroes of the FDNY that are honored at the traveling exhibit, which will make a stop in Jesup July 8th through 10th. It will be featured at Jesup Farmers Day 2021, returning for the first time since 2016.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Gazette Moving Printing Operations [OPINION]

Once upon a time, there was nothing like waking up in the morning and putting the coffee on, running up to the front door to grab your morning paper and reading it, if not cover to cover, or at least finding a riveting crossword puzzle, horoscope or a piece on that interested you regarding the news of the day (or...the previous day). There was something for everyone and a little bit of suspense to it, too. Digital platforms have taken away the need to wait, but many still dig the nostalgia and the feeling of physical newsprint in your hands. Who didn't have a paper route as a kid one time or another? It was a great way to make a few bucks.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

It’s (Un)official…Happy Joe’s Might Be NE Iowa’s Fave Taco Pizza Joint

One of my favorite discoveries ever since I moved to Iowa has been a classic Midwest delicacy; taco pizza. It has all of the fun of pizza, and the heft of a twenty-pound taco. I've been on a bit of a mission to find the best taco pizza in the area. Back home on the East Coast, the closest thing we have to taco pizza is a walking taco. My mind was blown when I saw you could put all of the good parts of a taco on a pizza.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Needs To Outlaw Fireworks…Again [OPINION]

For many of the 22 years I've worked on the morning show here at KHAK, I've been loud in my support for the legalization of fireworks. Well, in 2017 I got my wish. And it seems like the state has been on fire ever since. Just four short years later, I came to a realization this weekend. Fireworks should be left in the hands of the experts. Like the folks who set off the wonderful display in downtown Cedar Rapids on the 4th of July. They however, should not be left in the hands of your average Joe. Because as safe as you think you're being, it just isn't safe enough.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

[Update] Visit 939 Iowa Coming to Northeast Iowa

What do you do when you're a college student with nothing to do in the middle of a global pandemic? Travel all across your home state of course!. "It's kind of always been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old to visit every town in the state, so one day I just went up to Austin, and we decided to just go for it!" Seth Varner explained.
Davenport, IAPosted by
i107-1

Amazon Facility Coming To Davenport

Great news Quad Cities! We will soon have an Amazon facility in the QC and it will be built in Davenport. In a press conference on Wednesday, city and Amazon officials announced the great news that has been in the works for quite some time. It will be the second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Iowa creating 1,000 new full-time jobs that will provide employees with at least $16 per hour and comprehensive benefits.
AgriculturePosted by
104.5 KDAT

How High Should Corn REALLY Be By the 4th of July?

Moving to the Midwest can seem like a huge culture shock at first. Especially if you come from the East Coast like myself, you'll be startled by a few major differences between the two types of cultures. Besides the whole #IowaNice thing (which still blows me away), there are a few phrases and sayings that I had to have someone explain to me.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

One Killed, Three Hurt In Central Iowa Parade Accident

An Independence Day parade turned tragic in central Iowa over the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Minnesota woman was killed and a three other people were injured when a car hit pedestrians who were in the road. The accident happened Saturday morning in the small Story County community of Slater, about 14 miles south of Ames.

Comments / 0

Community Policy