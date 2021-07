CLEVELAND, OH - These ice cream spots are to go if you’re around Cleveland. Each has its own unique style and tastes that will ease your summer. The first one is the Mitchell Brothers. They transform a historic theatre into a shop that offers locally handcrafted ice cream made with local, organic, fair-trade ingredients. Visit the shop at 1867 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH, 44113, or give them a call at 216.861.2799.