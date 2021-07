Alright, which one of you is in such great financial shape that you can afford to play the Powerball lottery game, win $50,000 and then not bother to claim your prize? You're saying, "there's no way anyone I know would do that", right? Well somebody someone knows somewhere in this state is doing just that. There is a $50,000 Powerball lottery prize that will disappear as of next Monday if it's not claimed.