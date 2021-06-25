Cancel
Colorism and racism in Puerto Rico plays a role in health outcomes, university study says

By Syra Ortiz-Blanes, Miami Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Ricans who self-identify as having very light skin tones have better health outcomes than counterparts who self-identify as having the darkest skin tones, according to a peer-reviewed scientific study that evaluated the impact of racial discrimination on physical and emotional well-being. The investigation conducted...

The Associated Press

Puerto Rico to receive nearly $4B in US pandemic funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Monday that Puerto Rico will receive nearly $4 billion in federal education pandemic relief funds to help boost the U.S. territory’s fight against COVID-19. The announcement was made during Cardona’s official three-day trip to Puerto Rico, the first for a Biden administration Cabinet member. It marks the first time the island has full access to those funds.
BoardingArea

No More Masks in Puerto Rico

The stupidity is over as Puerto Rico is getting rid of the mask mandate*. Technically, it’s only for those who are fully vaccinated. Those who aren’t can also run around naked and take their chances with the Delta variant (see Doom & Gloom: COVID Is Still Here). It’s a move that’s long overdue as the CDC has already said that those fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks. While I may get infected as no vaccine is 100% effective, it’s a risk I’ll gladly take here and around the world. It’s time to test the efficacy of this vaccine firsthand.
Variety

Puerto Rico Open for Business and Luring Big Shoots

After swatting back the COVID-19 scourge to some extent, Puerto Rico opened its ports in June 2020. With the year-long curfew lifted in May this year, it’s been business as usual on this Caribbean island of roughly 3,500 square miles. The capital of San Juan held its first live audience...
They find the economic center for sarcasm in Puerto Rico

A Virtual Conference In which new discoveries are presented About sargassum, Integrated United Nations Environment ProgramUnexpectedly, it seems that a research and production center is located in the municipality of Catano working with this sponge. Via Zoom, Jason Cole, Executive Vice President of Company Innovation C-Combinator, Explains how they make...
The Other US Border: Health Insurance Coverage Among Latino Immigrants In Puerto Rico

Health Aff (Millwood). 2021 Jul;40(7):1117-1125. doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2021.00049. Puerto Rico is a US territory and a popular destination for Latino immigrants in the Caribbean. Even with few language and cultural barriers, however, many Latino immigrants in Puerto Rico are uninsured. Using data from the 2014-19 Puerto Rico Community Survey, we examined inequities in health insurance coverage for non-Puerto Rican Latinos ages 18-64 living in Puerto Rico according to citizenship status and Latino subgroup (Dominican, Cuban, Mexican, and other Latino). After controlling for potential confounders, we found that noncitizen Dominicans had a significantly lower probability of having any health insurance (57.2 percent) and having any private insurance (31.5 percent). Regardless of similarities in culture and language, Latino immigrants on the island, particularly Dominicans, experience major health insurance coverage inequities. Considering that Puerto Rico’s immigration system is regulated by US federal statute, both federal and local policy makers should acknowledge and focus on reducing these immigrant disparities in health insurance coverage.
Puerto Rico bankruptcy judge to consider retail committee

Puerto Rico bankruptcy Judge Laura Taylor Swain has set a schedule for considering establishing a committee to represent retail holders of Puerto Rico bonds. On June 30 Swain approved a motion by a retail bondholder to consider the committee, which would provide legal representation of retail bondholders in the bankruptcy.
Puerto Rico Tourism Keeps Surging

Tourism keeps growing in Puerto Rico, according to the newest data from the island’s primary airport. San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport reported 1,009,754 passengers handled in June, which eclipsed the island’s 2019 totals for June. Indeed, that represented a 13.7 percent increase over passenger traffic in San Juan...
The Hill

Renewables are key to a just energy future for Puerto Rico

The Biden administration faces a choice that could advance two of its core objectives — fostering environmental justice and fighting climate change. Puerto Rico’s already troubled energy system was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated $9.6 billion for electric system work in Puerto Rico. FEMA now has to decide whether to use this money on yet more fossil-fuel generation, which would worsen the unhealthy levels of air pollution, or instead devote most of it to rooftop solar, which would be healthier for residents, create more local jobs and make the power supply more resilient to disruption of the fragile electrical grid.
Anthem Closes Purchase of InnovaCare Health's Puerto Rico Affiliates

The deal was first announced in early February. — Anthem Inc. completed its acquisition of MMM Holdings, LLC Wednesday morning. The deal to acquire InnovaCare Health's Puerto Rico-based affiliates was first announced in early February. The Indianapolis-based insurer adds more than 275,000 Medicare Advantage members and 314,000 Medicaid members as...
Hartford Courant

U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has saved 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, Yale School of Public Health study finds

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in the United States in late 2020 has saved roughly 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, according to a new study led by the Yale School of Public Health. “The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” lead author Alison ...
Public health measures play an important role in history

Throughout history, public health measures have played an important role. Our Founding Fathers were big believers in those measures. Benjamin Franklin wrote a guide to home remedies called “Every Man His Own Doctor”. One of his recommendations related to a virulent typhus epidemic. He advocated for quarantine measures for the citizens. That would help end the epidemic.
Study Model Explores Impact of Police Action on Population Health

Newswise — A specific police action, an arrest or a shooting, has an immediate and direct effect on the individuals involved, but how far and wide do the reverberations of that action spread through the community? What are the health consequences for a specific, though not necessarily geographically defined, population?
Mental Health Might Play a Causal Role in Increasing TB Risk: Study

According to a new study, individuals affected by mental health illnesses such as depression and schizophrenia may experience an increased incidence of tuberculosis (TB). The research was presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). Poor mental health has been previously shown to influence the...
Building that played 'key' role in saving the University of Utah in 1940s comes down

SALT LAKE CITY — A building that played a pivotal role in keeping the University of Utah afloat amid an enrollment "crisis" seven decades ago is coming down. University officials said crews began work to demolish the Annex Building near the Jon M. Huntsman Center last week. It'll make way for new student use, which is a somewhat fitting end to a building that far exceeded any of its expectations when it was constructed in 1942.
My Trip To Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is known for its beautiful beaches, fun-loving culture, and delicious cuisine mixed with Spanish, African, and indigenous ancestors. I had the fortunate experience of growing up there, but it was a mental prison for me. I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression most of my life rooted in my past growing up as a foreigner in a strange homeland there.
Study: Voluntary actions played vital role in cutting COVID deaths

Voluntary curbs on movement and travel before governments first imposed national lockdowns helped cut COVID death rates almost as effectively as the lockdown measures themselves, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Exeter Business School tracked different government interventions in 13 European countries—including the UK—during first national...
Puerto Rico wins World Jockey Challenge at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

SHELBYVILLE — Puerto Rico jumped out of the gate with an early lead and never looked back, scoring their first title in the seventh annual World Jockey Challenge Thursday, June 24 at Indiana Grand. The team of jockeys from Puerto Rico bested nine total countries with the runaway win, completing the first nine races with 36 points.

