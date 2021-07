Several suspects in an hours-long standoff with Massachusetts State Police July 3 were in court Tuesday. Seven of the 11 men taken into custody were arraigned, all pleading not guilty to charges related to improperly stored firearms. In the courtroom, some argued with the judge or waived their right to counsel, while some supporters watching on Zoom interrupted the proceedings with shouts and arguments. Those charged have said they belong to Rise of the Moors, a Black, Rhode-Island based soverign citizens group that claims to be foreign nationals based on the 1786 Moroccan-American Treaty of Friendship, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks the group.