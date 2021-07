Modern deathcore bruisers Signs of the Swarm have announced their fourth album, Absolvere, and premiered its first single, “Totem,” along with a music video. “‘Totem’ is a solid cross section of what to expect from ‘Absolvere.’ Crushing riffs collide with insane drumming, all layered underneath explosive yet memorable vocals. We turned Dave (vocals) up in the mix, yet it doesn’t take away from the musicality at all; it complements it. Oh yeah, and this is far from the heaviest track on the album, so get ready.”