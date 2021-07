Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's obvious to anyone who owns or considers buying Bitcoin that the leading cryptocurrency is volatile. For loyal fans, its sharp swings are a small price to pay for the joining a juggernaut poised to dominate the world of global finance. But a close examination of precisely how wildly and crazily Bitcoin's price careens—even in the same trading day—shows that it's the most erratic, dangerous, totally unpredictable major investment category on the planet.