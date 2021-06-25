Inquiring Photographer: Thoughts on the Expansion of Citi Bike in Bedford Park

This week, we asked readers their thoughts on the new Citi Bike stations that have recently popped up across the borough, and are heavily concentrated in Bedford Park. “I actually came out of the building, and it just appeared there last week. That’s when I noticed it. I’m actually looking forward to using them, and I was just saying to my friend that I think it’s a great use of the space. I do think if you’re going to use these bikes, you definitely should have all the safety gear that you should wear when you’re biking.”