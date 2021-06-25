Cancel
Hampstead, NC

Patricia ‘Pat’ Pollich, 73, compassionate nurse who enjoyed a career in gerontology

HAMPSTEAD — Patricia “Pat” Pollich, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in Northern Virginia for most of her life. She was educated in Virginia Catholic schools and later received her R.N. Degree from NOVA community college. Pat married the love of her life, Gardiner, in August 1968. Pat and Gardy raised their three children in the Northern Virginia area and retired to Hampstead in 2015 to be closer to family and beaches they so loved.

