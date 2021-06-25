Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa’s Hidden Gem of a Resort Getaway is only 2 Hours from Quincy

By Mark Hespen
KICK AM 1530
15 days ago
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why have I lived here for over two years and no body told me about this place yet?!?. As we start off summer 2021 we all deserve it to be one of the best summers of our lives after going through all the challenges that 2020 brought to us with the coronavirus pandemic. So of course we all need vacations, and sure you could get on a plane in St. Louis and go to New York City and spend a couple days on your feet walking around seeing the sites, BUT the kind of vacation I want involves drinking, swimming, relaxing, golf and firepits, I have been looking to take a trip to Florida for a vacation like that, until I stumbled upon all of that and more in IOWA of all places!

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

Ferris, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Luxury Missouri Home Features A Ferris Wheel, Lazy River & More

This house is every kid’s dream, and adult too. Loaded with features from a Ferris Wheel, water slides, lagoon, stables and so much more. This house is something even Richie Rich would be jealous of. Located in Wentzville, Missouri and sits on 20+ acres, this English Country Home has something for everyone in the family.
Iowa StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

It’s Crazy How Little Time People in Iowa Spend Commuting to Work

How long does your commute to work take? Well if you live in Iowa apparently you must live where you work, that's how quick their commute is in the Hawkeye State. According to data from the 2020 Census, which you can find out all the information that the 2020 Census has to offer by just going to data.census.gov (or just click here!), the people of Iowa really don't have to spend much time getting to work in the morning! The data shows that the average time of commute to work for people in Iowa is 19.8 minutes, which is well below the national average commute time of 27.6 minutes.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Rent in Illinois is Insanely High Compared to Neighboring States

The numbers frankly don't lie, if you are living in the Midwest and looking to rent not own, Illinois is NOT the place to be... The new numbers that are coming out of the 2020 Census are absolutely fascinating, one of the numbers that is most shocking to me is the rent in Illinois compared to it's surrounding Midwest neighboring states. So here is what I found...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Another Cruise Night Coming Up in Hannibal on Saturday, July 17

If you're in the mood for an old-school cruise, you've got another chance to get your preferred vehicle out of the garage in Hannibal on Saturday, July 17. Thanks to Gina Branham for alerting me to this momentous event in my hometown. It's 2021 Throwback Cruise #2 as shared on their event Facebook page. Here are the details they shared on that page about what this is all about:
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Makes Top 20 for Best State To Live In

I was surprised when I looked at Wallethub's list for best states to live in and found that Illinois is number 18, outranking Missouri (which lands at number 31), for the best state to live in. They determined the best states to live in on 52 factors including cost of living, income growth, education rate and the quality of hospitals. So, a lot was taken into account when the list was put together. The map shows all the findings from the website, and if you're thinking about moving to a different state, you might want to take a sneak peek at.
TravelPosted by
KICK AM 1530

The Arch vs. The St. Louis Zoo, Which One is the Best?

Summer adventures are in full swing, but there are two major tourist attractions going head-to-head to be the best to visit. Stacker.com has put together a list of the underrated and overrated places to visit in each state and the are pinning two of my favorite attractions against each other, The St. Louis Arch and the St. Louis Zoo. So, which one is the best and which one is just ok? Well according to the website, the St. Louis Zoo is underrated, where the Arch is overrated and I tend to agree.
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Summer Bids for Bargains Starts July 13 on KHMO, KICK-AM

Another mid-summer tradition is about to get underway. NewsTalk 1070 KHMO's original radio auction, Bids for Bargains summer edition, presented by Refreshment Services Pepsi, hits the air beginning just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. The on-air portion of the auction will run from 8 a.m. till noon through Friday,...
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Surprise Chicago is NOT the City with the Worst Crime in Illinois

Chicago obviously has a real crime problem, BUT when it comes to which city in Illinois has the worst crimp per capita, Chicago is nowhere near the top of the list. According to the data from the website Datacommons.org when it comes to crimes per capita in the state of Illinois one city stands above the rest, and it's not the Windy City, it is a town called Hodgkins, Illinois. Not shocking enough Hodgkins is a small industrial town just south and west of the city limits of Chicago, and with only a population of less then 2,0000 people we shouldn't be surprised to see it number one on the list of combined crimes per capita. It has an average of 0.15 crimes compared to Chicago which ranks at number 46 on the list with 0.04.
AnimalsPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Bruno the Black Bear, 2020 Visitor, Social Media Star, Dies

The black bear whose journey through our area became the feel-good story of the summer of 2020 has died. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported Wednesday the adult male black bear, known to the world of social media as Bruno, was humanely euthanized Tuesday by LDWF officers. Officials...
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Check Out The Inside of This Mega-Mansion For Sale in Illinois

I know I just bought a new house about 2-years ago, but I just love looking at homes especially ones that I know I will NEVER too able to afford. That's when I landed on this massive mansion in Chicago at a price tag that made me do a double-take, $45,000,000. This six-bedroom & eleven-bathroom 25,000 square foot luxury home is located at 1932 N. Burling St in Chicago and is (in my opinion) worth evert penny. It looks like something from the 1800's with the long water fountain, statues placed throughout the grounds, a golden staircase, a huge kitchen and dining area and so much more.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Blunt Talks Transportation, Tourism, Broadband in Hannibal Visit

Missouri’s senior senator toured northeast Missouri Wednesday to listen to the concerns of his constituents. One of the stops on Senator Roy Blunt’s tour was the new Hannibal Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, where a group of business people, area leaders and the media gathered to visit with the senator about what’s important to them.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail is an Hour from Hannibal

You can take a hike on a trail that is built on top of a bunch of hazardous materials that include TNT, asbestos, and radioactive materials... You know ever since summer 2021 has started last week, I have spent a ton of time trying to find exciting things to do for myself and my friends that are within a couple hours drive of the Tri-States. I have found some really cool things like a fire breathing dragon in Illinois, or a diamond in the rough resort in Iowa, BUT I have just found something that is only 90 miles south of Hannibal, in Weldon Spring, Missouri and you couldn't PAY me to do it...
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Losing Tons People but Just How Big is Illinois?

Illinois is decreasing in population BUT I think it will still shock you just how large Illinois is compared to the rest of the United States. The 2020 census data is beginning to come out and I for one am a total nerd over numbers like population growths, and decreases. I love seeing where people are moving too and where they are moving from, it can tell you a lot about what people find important in their lives currently. When I looked at the data about Illinois and the other Tri-State states I was pretty shocked.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know the “Pumpkin Capitol of the World” is in Illinois?

A small town in Central Illinois is the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and they have a real reason to call themselves that title!. Morton, Illinois which is located southeast of the town Peoria, Illinois claims to be the "Pumpkin Capitol of the World" and according to Wikipedia I believe them! Morton according to their Wikipedia page, produces 82% of the WORLDS canned pumpkin, and they hold a massive festival in September every year called the "Morton Pumpkin Festival" and according to the Wikipedia page on the festival, in Morton is the Nestle owned Libby's pumpkin processing plant, where they process the over 80 percent of the worlds canned pumpkin. The festival draws around 75 thousand people annually, and apparently there is even a Pumpkin Chuckin' contest during the festival!
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Ranked as the Worst State for Teen Drivers

It's been a hot minute since I was a teenager, but as an adult seeing teen drivers up and down Broadway this ranking does not surprise me. I did not learn how to drive in Illinois, but looking over the laws in which a teen must go through to get a driver's license you would think that the state would rank lower in worst drivers, but it does not. WalletHub ranked each state using a collection of 23 key metrics. The data ranges from teen driver fatalities to cost of car repairs due to accidents (including impaired driving). Illinois, out of 50 states, ranks 12th for worst teen drivers.
EconomyPosted by
KICK AM 1530

18 Tri-State Businesses We’d Love To See Get Revived

The Tri-States has some great restaurants and businesses, but over the years we've lost some great ones that we would love to get back. We set up a Facebook question about which restaurants/businesses would you like to have revived, and there were some great suggestions. I would like to see a Merkel's type store back that has everything from sports equipment to food, maybe a K's Merchandise too. I miss Goody's in Hannibal and Gordmans.

