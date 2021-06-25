Cancel
Colorado attraction ranked among '10 best experiences' worldwide, says TripAdvisor

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers' Choice awards have been announced and one Colorado experience was recognized on a world-wide scale. Snagging the tenth place spot on the 'best experiences in the world' ranking was the 'Fins Course' Scenic Zipline Tour in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Operated by The Broadmoor, the 'Fins Course' of the Soaring Adventure zipline experience consists of several ziplines tucked among stunning rock formations, cliff drops, and canyon walls. The entire course takes about three hours and it ends with a 180-foot rappel the delivers guests to the base of a waterfall. The course also features custom-built suspension bridges that add to this already unique experience.

