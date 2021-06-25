Colorado attraction ranked among '10 best experiences' worldwide, says TripAdvisor

Los Cabos was one of the first tourist destinations to open up to tourists amid the COVIDD-19 pandemic and will continue to welcome guests with the same warmth and hospitality it has always done. It accommodates breathtaking sceneries, sandy beaches, along with landmarks and historical sights. The demand for travel is the strongest it’s ever been in the past couple of months, so nonstop flights have been added to the Los Cabos International Airport. Those seeking a much-needed escape this summer are fortunate. Visitors to the Baja California Peninsula will be able to use a new service from Los Cabos Airport Transportation, a renowned airport shuttle business. Visitors are encouraged to make arrangements for their trip online.