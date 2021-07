The US loves its luxury SUVs. Driving around in a Cadillac Escalade or Audi Q7 really tells the world that you've made it. Do you know who else loves big flashy SUVs? Our dear friends, the Russians. If you ever visit Moscow, you'll be amazed at just how many blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Glass and Land Rover Range Rovers are cruising around. Not to be left out of the party, Bentley launched its first-ever SUV, the Bentley Bentayga back in 2015, and has proven to be wildly successful in the Russian Federation. We've seen some highly modified Bentaygas over the last few years but no US-specific special editions have come to light. The Russian market on the other hand is getting its own limited edition 'Russian Heritage' line, and it looks awesome.