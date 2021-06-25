Cancel
Yakima, WA

Mel’s Diner in Yakima is Still Serving Delicious Food Since 1982

By Sarah J
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whew! Mel's Diner in Yakima is OPEN and ready to serve hungry guests, including the regulars that have been enjoying their morning coffee and catch-ups there since 1982!. Foodie Fridays with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities was a breakfast date this morning for me and the hubs. Mel's Diner is open daily from 6:00 am - 2:30 pm and located at 314 N 1st St, Yakima, WA 98901, with dine-in and curbside pick-up available!

