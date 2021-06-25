Mel’s Diner in Yakima is Still Serving Delicious Food Since 1982

If you have recently noticed a slightly higher bill on your receipt from the grocery store, that's because you are being charged 8 cents per plastic bag now. This extra fee (a tax, let's just call it a tax because that's what it is) was delayed in the Yakima Valley and Washington state on the whole because of the coronavirus pandemic. This statewide ban on plastic grocery bags was effective January 1 but as the Yakima Herald reports, the start date was pushed up to July 1.