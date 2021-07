On paper, the North Korean People’s Air Force is by no means small, numbering around 400 airframes. These are, however, not exactly advanced designs, but instead are mostly 1950s and 1960s-era Soviet designs, or Chinese copies thereof. How many of these are flight worthy is unknown for certain, but certainly not all are available at any given time. In addition, North Korean pilots do not enjoy the same amount of support as do the pilots of other countries: their flight experience is likely quite low.