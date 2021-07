Hey, maybe you’ve heard about the juiced or “bunny” ball in the major leagues over the past few seasons. Major League Baseball and Rawlings have been playing with the seam heights and coefficient of restitution (COR - or the bounciness of the ball) of the baseball the past few years to try to “fix” the rise in offense (nevermind the argument that there isn’t anything to fix but that’s another article for another time). Listen, there are too many damn articles to link on this subject over the past few years (MLB even did a study!