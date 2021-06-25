All Pokemon Unite skins: 26 costumes leaked in beta test, from Pikachu to Charizard

Pokemon Go is adding a new kind of Flying Pikachu as part of its upcoming Fifth Anniversary event. The new event, which starts on Tuesday July 6th, will feature a Pikachu floating off of the ground with the help of 5-shaped balloons as well as the first appearance of Shiny Daramuka (assumably the Unovan variant and not the newer Galarian version.) The event will also feature the return of Shiny Meltan, which can appear when the game's Mystery Box is activated. While the Mystery Box can be opened at any time to attract Meltan, Shiny Meltan has only appeared once before for a limited time.