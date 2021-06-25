Cancel
All Pokemon Unite skins: 26 costumes leaked in beta test, from Pikachu to Charizard

dexerto.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Unite’s release is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaked skins from popping up online. Just like every MOBA, Pokemon Unite will have its own skins that trainers will be able to unlock for their favorite pocket monsters. From pineapple Snorlax to pirate Cinderace, it looks the team-based game will have plenty of wacky cosmetics. While we don’t know how much these dashing costumes will cost, we do know that the cosmetics differ between each Pokemon evolution.

#Skins#Beta Test#Pokemon Unite#Moba#Hawaiian#The Fighting Steel#Fletchling
